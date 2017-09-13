Last month we announced
that UK users can access apps for the Google Assistant on Google Home and their
phones—and starting today, we're bringing Actions on Google to Australia. From
Perth to Sydney, developers can start building apps for the Google Assistant,
giving their users
even more ways to get things done.
Similar to our launch in the UK, your English apps will appear in the local
directory automatically. With that said, there are a few things to help make
your app a true blue Aussie:
Our developer tools,
documentation
and simulator
have all been updated to make it easy for you to create, test and deploy your
app. So what are you waiting for?
UK and Aussie users are just the start, we'll continue to make the Actions on
Google platform available in more languages over the coming year. If you have
questions about internationalization, please reach out to us on Stackoverflow
and Google+.
