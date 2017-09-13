Last month we announced that UK users can access apps for the Google Assistant on Google Home and their phones—and starting today, we're bringing Actions on Google to Australia. From Perth to Sydney, developers can start building apps for the Google Assistant, giving their users even more ways to get things done.

Similar to our launch in the UK, your English apps will appear in the local directory automatically. With that said, there are a few things to help make your app a true blue Aussie:

New TTS voices : There are a number of new TTS voices with an Australian (english) accent. We've automatically selected one for your app but you can change the selected voice or opt to use your current English US or UK voice by going to the actions console.

: There are a number of new TTS voices with an Australian (english) accent. We've automatically selected one for your app but you can change the selected voice or opt to use your current English US or UK voice by going to the actions console. Practice makes perfect: We also recommend reviewing your response text strings and making adjustments to accommodate for differences between the languages, like making sure you know the important things, like candy should be lollies and servo is a gas station.

Our developer tools, documentation and simulator have all been updated to make it easy for you to create, test and deploy your app. So what are you waiting for?

UK and Aussie users are just the start, we'll continue to make the Actions on Google platform available in more languages over the coming year. If you have questions about internationalization, please reach out to us on Stackoverflow and Google+.