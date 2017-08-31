Launchpad
Accelerator gives us an opportunity to work with and empower amazing
developers, who are solving major challenges all around the world -- whether
it's streamlining digital commerce across
Africa, providing access to multimedia
tools that support special needs education, or using AI to simplify business operations.
That's why we're doubling down on our efforts and opening up applications for
the next class of the program to more countries for the first time starting
today. Here's the full list of the new additions:
They'll be joined by our larger list of countries that are already part of the
program, including: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Czech Republic, Hungary,
India, Indonesia, Kenya, Malaysia, Mexico, Nigeria, Philippines, Poland, South
Africa, Thailand, and Vietnam.
The application process for the equity-free program will end on October 2, 2017
at 9AM PST. Later in the year, the list of selected developers will be invited
to the Google Developers Launchpad Space in San Francisco for 2 weeks of
all-expense-paid training.
The training at Google HQ includes intensive mentoring from 20+ Google teams,
and expert mentors from top technology companies and VCs in Silicon Valley.
Participants receive equity-free support, credits for Google products, PR
support and continue to work closely with Google back in their home country
during the 6-month program. Hear from some alumnus about their experiences here.
Each startup that applies to the Launchpad Accelerator is considered
holistically and with great care. Below are general guidelines behind our
process to help you understand what we look for in our candidates.
All startups in the program must:
Additionally, we are interested in what kind of startup you are. We also
consider:
We can't wait to hear from you and see how we can work together to improve your
business.