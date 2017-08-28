Automatic speech recognition (ASR) has seen widespread adoption due to the
recent proliferation of virtual personal assistants and advances in word
recognition accuracy from the application of deep learning algorithms. Many
speech recognition teams rely on Kaldi, a popular open-source
speech recognition toolkit. We're announcing today that Kaldi now offers
TensorFlow integration.
With this integration, speech recognition researchers and developers using Kaldi
will be able to use TensorFlow to explore and deploy deep learning models in
their Kaldi speech recognition pipelines. This will allow the Kaldi community to
build even better and more powerful ASR systems as well as providing TensorFlow
users with a path to explore ASR while drawing upon the experience of the large
community of Kaldi developers.
Building an ASR system that can understand human speech in every language,
accent, environment, and type of conversation is an extremely complex
undertaking. A traditional ASR system can be seen as a processing pipeline with
many separate modules, where each module operates on the output from the
previous one. Raw audio data enters the pipeline at one end and a transcription
of recognized speech emerges from the other. In the case of Kaldi, these ASR
transcriptions are post processed in a variety of ways to support an increasing
array of end-user applications.
Yishay Carmiel and Hainan Xu of Seattle-based IntelligentWire, who led the
development of the integration between Kaldi and TensorFlow with support from
the two teams, know this complexity first-hand. Their company has developed
cloud software to bridge the gap between live phone conversations and business
applications. Their goal is to let businesses analyze and act on the contents of
the thousands of conversations their representatives have with customers in
real-time and automatically handle tasks like data entry or responding to
requests. IntelligentWire is currently focused on the contact center market, in
which more than 22 million agents throughout the world spend 50 billion hours a
year on the phone and about 25 billion hours interfacing with and operating
various business applications.
For an ASR system to be useful in this context, it must not only deliver an
accurate transcription but do so with very low latency in a way that can be
scaled to support many thousands of concurrent conversations efficiently. In
situations like this, recent advances in deep learning can help push technical
limits, and TensorFlow can be very useful.
In the last few years, deep neural networks have been used to replace many
existing ASR modules, resulting in significant gains in word recognition
accuracy. These deep learning models typically require processing vast amounts
of data at scale, which TensorFlow simplifies. However, several major challenges
must still be overcome when developing production-grade ASR systems:
One of the ASR system modules that exemplifies these challenges is the language
model. Language models are a key part of most state-of-the-art ASR systems; they
provide linguistic context that helps predict the proper sequence of words and
distinguish between words that sound similar. With recent machine learning
breakthroughs, speech recognition developers are now using language models based
on deep learning, known as neural language models. In particular, recurrent
neural language models have shown superior results over classic statistical
approaches.
However, the training and deployment of neural language models is complicated
and highly time-consuming. For IntelligentWire, the integration of TensorFlow
into Kaldi has reduced the ASR development cycle by an order of magnitude. If a
language model already exists in TensorFlow, then going from model to proof of
concept can take days rather than weeks; for new models, the development time
can be reduced from months to weeks. Deploying new TensorFlow models into
production Kaldi pipelines is straightforward as well, providing big gains for
anyone working directly with Kaldi as well as the promise of more intelligent
ASR systems for everyone in the future.
Similarly, this integration provides TensorFlow developers with easy access to a
robust ASR platform and the ability to incorporate existing speech processing
pipelines, such as Kaldi's powerful acoustic model, into their machine learning
applications. Kaldi modules that feed the training of a TensorFlow deep learning
model can be swapped cleanly, facilitating exploration, and the same pipeline
that is used in production can be reused to evaluate the quality of the model.
We hope this Kaldi-TensorFlow integration will bring these two vibrant
open-source communities closer together and support a wide variety of new
speech-based products and related research breakthroughs. To get started using
Kaldi with TensorFlow, please check out the Kaldi repo and also take a look at
an example for Kaldi
setup running with TensorFlow.