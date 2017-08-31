We'd like to share with you some good news about an improvement in the data
available via the Google Play Developer
API. Starting Monday Aug 28, the API for Purchases.products
and Purchases.subscriptions
will be returning a couple of new values:
This additional data will be automatically returned to you in the JSON responses
to your API calls. Please double check your integration to make sure this new
field and value will not cause any problems for you.
To view all of the values returned by the APIs, check Purchases.products
and Purchases.subscriptions
reference pages.