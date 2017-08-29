Posted by Billy Rutledge, Director, AIY Projects
Makers are hands-on when it comes to making change. We're explorers, hackers and
problem solvers who build devices, ecosystems, art (sometimes a combination of
the three) on the basis of our own (often unconventional) ideas. So when my team
first sought out to empower makers of all types and ages with the AI technology
we've honed at Google, we knew whatever we built had to be open and accessible.
We stayed clear of limitations that come from platform and software stack
requirements, high cost and complex set up, and fixed our focus on the curiosity
and inventiveness that inspire makers around the world.
When we launched
our Voice Kit with help from our partner Raspberry Pi in May and sold out
globally in just a few hours, we got the message loud and clear. There is a
genuine demand among do-it-yourselfers for artificial intelligence that makes
human-to-machine interaction more like natural human interaction.
Last week we announced the Speech
Commands Dataset, a collaboration between the TensorFlow and AIY teams. The
dataset has 65,000 one-second long utterances of 30 short words by thousands of
different contributors of the AIY website
and allows you to build simple voice interfaces for applications. We're
currently in the process of integrating the dataset with the next release of the
Voice Kit, so makers could build devices that respond to simple voice commands
without the press of a button or an internet connection.
Today, you can pre-order
your Voice Kit, which will be available for purchase in stores and online
through Micro Center.
Or you may have to resort to the hack
that maker Shivasiddarth
created when Voice Kit
with MagPi #57 sold out in May, and then again (within 17
minutes) earlier this month.
Martin
Mander created a retro-inspired intercom that he calls 1986 Google Pi
Intercom. He describes it as "a wall-mounted Google voice assistant
using a Raspberry PI 3 and the Google AIY (Artificial Intelligence Yourself)
[voice] kit." He used a mid-80s intercom that he bought on sale for £4. It
cleaned up well!
Get the full
story from Martin and see what Slashgear
had to say about the project.
(This one's for Dr. Who fans) Tom Minnich created a
Dalek-voiced assistant.
He offers a tutorial
on how you can modify the Voice Kit to do something similar — perhaps create a
Drogon-voiced assistant?
Victor Van Hee
used the Voice Kit to create a voice-activated internet
streaming radio that can play other types of audio files as well. He
provides instructions,
so you can do the same.
The Voice Kit is currently available in the U.S. We'll be expanding globally by
the end of this year. Stay tuned here, where we'll share the latest updates. The
strong demand for the Voice Kit drives us to keep the momentum going on AIY
Projects.
What we build next will include vision and motion detection and will go hand in
hand with our existing Voice
Kit. AIY Project kits will soon offer makers the "eyes," "ears," "voice" and
sense of "balance" to allow simple yet powerful device interfaces.
We'd love to bake your input into our next releases. Go to hackster.io or
leave a comment to start up a conversation with us. Show us and the maker
community what you're working on by using hashtag #AIYprojects on
social media.