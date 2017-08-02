Starting today, we're making all your apps built for the Google Assistant
available to our en-GB users across Google Home (recently
launched in the UK), select Android phones and the iPhone.
While your apps will appear in the local directory automatically this week, to
make your apps truly local, here are a couple of things you should do:
Apps like Akinator,
Blinkist
Minute and SongPop
have already optimized their experience for en-GB Assistant users—and we can't
wait to see who dives in next!
And for those of you who are excited about the ability to target Google
Assistant users on en-GB, now it is the perfect time to start building. Our developer tools, documentation
and simulator
have all been updated to make it easy for you to create, test and deploy your
first app.
We'll continue to make the Actions on Google platform available in more
languages over the coming year. If you have questions about
internationalization, please reach out to us on Stackoverflow
and Google+.
Cheerio!