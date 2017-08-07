We've come a long way since our initial open source release in February 2016 of TensorFlow Serving, a high performance serving system for machine learned models, designed for production environments. Today, we are happy to announce the release of TensorFlow Serving 1.0. Version 1.0 is built from TensorFlow head, and our future versions will be minor-version aligned with TensorFlow releases.

For a good overview of the system, watch Noah Fiedel's talk given at Google I/O 2017.

When we first announced the project, it was a set of libraries providing the core functionality to manage a model's lifecycle and serve inference requests. We later introduced a gRPC Model Server binary with a Predict API and an example of how to deploy it on Kubernetes. Since then, we've worked hard to expand its functionality to fit different use cases and to stabilize the API to meet the needs of users. Today there are over 800 projects within Google using TensorFlow Serving in production. We've battle tested the server and the API and have converged on a stable, robust, high-performance implementation.

We've listened to the open source community and are excited to offer a prebuilt binary available through apt-get install. Now, to get started using TensorFlow Serving, you can simply install and run without needing to spend time compiling. As always, a Docker container can still be used to install the server binary on non-Linux systems.

With this release, TensorFlow Serving is also officially deprecating and stopping support for the legacy SessionBundle model format. SavedModel, TensorFlow's model format introduced as part of TensorFlow 1.0 is now the officially supported format.

To get started, please check out the documentation for the project and our tutorial. Enjoy TensorFlow Serving 1.0!