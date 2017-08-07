We've come a long way since our initial
open source release in February 2016 of TensorFlow Serving, a high
performance serving system for machine learned models, designed for production
environments. Today, we are happy to announce the release of TensorFlow Serving
1.0. Version 1.0 is built from TensorFlow head, and our future versions will be
minor-version aligned with TensorFlow releases.
For a good overview of the system, watch Noah Fiedel's talk given at Google I/O
2017.
When we first announced the project, it was a set of libraries providing the
core functionality to manage a model's lifecycle and serve inference requests.
We later introduced a gRPC Model Server binary with a Predict
API and an example of how to deploy it on
Kubernetes. Since then, we've worked hard to expand its functionality to fit
different use cases and to stabilize the API to meet the needs of users. Today
there are over 800 projects within Google using TensorFlow Serving in
production. We've battle tested the server and the API and have converged on a
stable, robust, high-performance implementation.
We've listened to the open source community and are excited to offer a prebuilt
binary available through apt-get
install. Now, to get started using TensorFlow Serving, you can simply
install and run without needing to spend time compiling. As always, a Docker
container can still be used to install the server binary on non-Linux
systems.
With this release, TensorFlow Serving is also officially deprecating and
stopping support for the legacy SessionBundle model format. SavedModel,
TensorFlow's model format introduced as part of TensorFlow 1.0 is now the
officially supported format.
To get started, please check out the documentation for the project and our tutorial. Enjoy
TensorFlow Serving 1.0!