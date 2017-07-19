We're constantly working to secure our users and their data. Earlier this year,
we detailed some of our latest
anti-phishing tools and rolled-out developer-focused
updates to our app publishing processes, risk assessment systems, and
user-facing consent pages. Most recently, we introduced OAuth
apps whitelisting in G Suite to enable admins to choose exactly which
third-party apps can access user data.
Over the past few months, we've required that some new web applications
go through a verification process prior to launch based upon a dynamic risk
assessment.
Today, we're expanding upon that foundation, and introducing additional
protections: bolder warnings to inform users about newly created web
apps and Apps Scripts that are pending verification. Additionally, the changes
we're making will improve the developer experience. In the coming months, we
will begin expanding the verification process and the new warnings to existing
apps as well.
Beginning today, we're rolling out an "unverified app" screen for newly created
web applications and Apps Scripts that require verification. This new screen
replaces the "error" page that developers and users of unverified web apps
receive today.
The "unverified app" screen precedes the permissions consent screen for the app
and lets potential users know that the app has yet to be verified. This will
help reduce the risk of user data being phished by bad actors.
This new notice will also help developers test their apps more easily. Since
users can choose to acknowledge the 'unverified app' alert, developers can now
test their applications without having to go through the OAuth client
verification process first (see our earlier
post for details).
Developers can follow the steps laid out in this help center
article to begin the verification process to remove the interstitial and
prepare your app for launch.
We're also extending these same protections to Apps Script. Beginning
this week, new Apps Scripts requesting OAuth access to data from consumers or
from users in other domains may also see the "unverified app" screen. For more
information about how these changes affect Apps Script developers and users, see
the verification
documentation page.
Apps Script is proactively protecting users from abusive apps in other ways as
well. Users will see new cautionary language reminding them to "consider whether
you trust" an application before granting OAuth access, as well as a banner
identifying web pages and forms created by other users.
In the coming months, we will continue to enhance user protections by extending
the verification process beyond newly created apps, to existing apps as well. As
a part of this expansion, developers of some current apps may be required to go
through the verification flow.
To help ensure a smooth transition, we recommend developers verify that their
contact information is up-to-date. In the Google Cloud Console, developers
should ensure that the appropriate and monitored accounts are granted either the
project owner or billing account admin IAM role. For help with granting IAM
roles, see this
help center article.
In the API manager, developers should ensure that their OAuth consent screen
configuration is accurate and up-to-date. For help with configuring the consent
screen, see this
help center article.
We're committed to fostering a healthy ecosystem for both users and developers.
These new notices will inform users automatically if they may be at risk,
enabling them to make informed decisions to keep their information safe, and
will make it easier to test and develop apps for developers.