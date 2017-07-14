I'm happy to share that we opened registrations for the European installment of our global event series — Google Developer Days (GDD). Google Developer Days showcase our latest developer product and platform updates to help you develop high quality apps, grow & retain an active user base, and tap into tools to earn more.

Google Developer Days — Europe (GDD Europe) will take place on September 5-6 2017, in Krakow, Poland. We'll feature technical talks on a range of products including Android, the Mobile Web, Firebase, Cloud, Machine Learning, and IoT. In addition, we'll offer opportunities for you to join hands-on training sessions, and 1:1 time with Googlers and members of our Google Developers Experts community. We're looking forward to meeting you face-to-face so we can better understand your needs and improve our offerings for you.

If you're interested in joining us at GDD Europe, registration is now open.

Can't make it to Krakow? We've got you covered. All talks will be livestreamed on the Google Developers YouTube channel, and session recordings will be available there after the event. Looking to tune into the action with developers in your own neighborhood? Consider joining a GDD Extended event or organizing one for your local developer community .

Whether you're planning to join us in-person or remotely, stay up-to-date on the latest announcements using #GDDEurope on Twitter, Facebook, and Google+.

We're looking forward to seeing you in Europe soon!