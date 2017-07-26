The mission of Google Developers Launchpad is to enable startups from around the world to build great companies. In the last 4 years, we've learned a lot while supporting early and late-stage founders. From working with dynamic startups---such as teams applying Artificial Intelligence technology to solving transportation problems in Israel, improving tele-medicine in Brazil, and optimizing online retail in India---we've learned that these startups require specialized services to help them scale.

So today, we're launching a new initiative - Google Developers Launchpad Studio - a full-service studio that provides tailored technical and product support to Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning startups, all in one place.

Whether you're a 3-person team or an established post-Series B startup applying AI/ML to your product offering, we want to start connecting with you.

The global headquarters of Launchpad Studio will be based in San Francisco at Launchpad Space, with events and activities taking place in Tel Aviv and New York. We plan to expand our activities and events to Toronto, London, Bangalore, and Singapore soon.

As a member of the Studio program, you'll find services tailored to your startups' unique needs and challenges such as:

Applied AI integration toolkits: Datasets, testing environments, rapid prototyping, simulation tools, and architecture troubleshooting.

Product validation support: Industry-specific proof of concept and pilots, as well as use case workshops with Fortune 500 industry practitioners and other experts.

Access to AI experts: Best practice advice from our global community of AI thought leaders, which includes Peter Norvig, Dan Ariely, Yossi Matias Chris DiBona and more.

Access to AI practitioners and investors: Interaction with some of the best AI and ML engineers, product managers, industry leaders and VCs from Google, Silicon Valley, and other international locations.

We're looking forward to working closely with you in the AI & Machine Learning space, soon!

"Innovation is open to everyone, worldwide. With this global program we now have an important opportunity to support entrepreneurs everywhere in the world who are aiming to use AI to solve the biggest challenges." Yossi Matias, VP of Engineering, Google