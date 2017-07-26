The mission of Google
Developers Launchpad is to enable startups from around the world to build
great companies. In the last 4 years, we've learned a lot while supporting early
and late-stage founders. From working with dynamic startups---such as teams
applying Artificial Intelligence technology to solving transportation problems
in Israel, improving tele-medicine in Brazil, and optimizing online retail in
India---we've learned that these startups require specialized services to help
them scale.
So today, we're launching a new initiative - Google Developers Launchpad
Studio - a full-service studio that provides tailored technical and product
support to Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning startups, all in one
place.
Whether you're a 3-person team or an established post-Series B startup applying
AI/ML to your product offering, we want to start connecting with you.
The global headquarters of Launchpad Studio will be based in San Francisco at Launchpad Space, with
events and activities taking place in Tel Aviv and New York. We plan to expand
our activities and events to Toronto, London, Bangalore, and Singapore soon.
As a member of the Studio program, you'll find services tailored to your
startups' unique needs and challenges such as:
We're looking forward to working closely with you in the AI & Machine
Learning space, soon!
"Innovation is open to everyone, worldwide. With this global program we now have
an important opportunity to support entrepreneurs everywhere in the world who
are aiming to use AI to solve the biggest challenges." Yossi Matias, VP of
Engineering, Google