You might be using the Google Calendar
API, or alternatively email
markup, to insert events into your users' calendars. Thankfully, these tools
allow your apps to do this seamlessly and automatically, which saves your users
a lot of time. But what happens if plans change? You need your apps to also be
able to modify an event.
While email markup does support this update, it's limited in what it can do, so
in today's video, we'll show you how to modify events with the Calendar API.
We'll also show you how to create repeating events. Check it out:
Imagine a potential customer being interested in your product, so you set up one
or two meetings with them. As their interest grows, they request
regularly-scheduled syncs as your product makes their short list—your CRM should
be able to make these adjustments in your calendar without much work on your
part. Similarly, a "dinner with friends" event can go from a "rain check" to a
bi-monthly dining experience with friends you've grown closer to. Both of these
events can be updated with a JSON request payload like what you see
below to adjust the date and make it repeating:
JSON
var TIMEZONE = "America/Los_Angeles";
var EVENT = {
"start": {"dateTime": "2017-07-01T19:00:00", "timeZone": TIMEZONE},
"end": {"dateTime": "2017-07-01T22:00:00", "timeZone": TIMEZONE},
"recurrence": ["RRULE:FREQ=MONTHLY;INTERVAL=2;UNTIL=20171231"]
};
This event can then be updated with a single call to the Calendar API's
events().patch() method, which in Python would look like the
following given the request data above, GCAL as the API
service endpoint, and a valid EVENT_ID to
update:
events().patch()
GCAL
EVENT_ID
GCAL.events().patch(calendarId='primary', eventId=EVENT_ID,
sendNotifications=True, body=EVENT).execute()
If you want to dive deeper into the code sample, check out this blog post. Also, if you missed it, check
out this video that
shows how you can insert events into Google Calendar as well as the official API
documentation. Finally, if you have a Google Apps Script app, you
can access Google Calendar programmatically with its Calendar
service.
We hope you can use this information to enhance your apps to give your users an
even better and timely experience.