Enterprises are always looking for ways to operate more efficiently, and
equipping developers with the right tools can make a difference. We
launched Team Drives this year to bring the best of what users love about
Drive to enterprise teams. We also updated the Google Drive API, so that
developers can leverage Team Drives in the apps they build.
In this latest G Suite Dev Show video, we cover how you can leverage the
functionality of Team Drives in your apps. The good news is you don't have to
learn a completely new API—Team Drives features are built into the Drive API so
you can build on what you already know. Check it out:
By the end of this video, you'll be familiar with four basic operations to help
you build Team Drives functionality right into your apps:
Want to explore the code further? Check out the deep dive blog post. In all, the Drive API can
help a variety of developers create solutions that work with both Google Drive
and Team Drives. Whether you're an Independent Software Vendor (ISV), System
Integrator (SI) or work in IT, there are many ways to use the Drive API to
enhance productivity, help your company migrate to G Suite, or build tools to
automate workflows.
Team Drives features are available in both Drive API v2 and v3, and more details
can be found in the Drive API
documentation. We look forward to seeing what you build with Team Drives!