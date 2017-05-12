Material Components lets you build easily for Android, iOS, and the web using open-source code for Material Design, a shared set of principles uniting style, brand, interaction, and motion.

These components are regularly updated by a team of engineers and designers to follow the latest Material Design guidelines, ensuring well-crafted implementations that meet development standards such as internationalization and accessibility support.

Accurate Pixel-perfect components for Android, iOS, and the web Current Maintained by Google engineers and designers, using the latest APIs and features. Open-source The code on GitHub is available for you to contribute or simply use elements as needed

Industry standards Also used in Google's products, these components meet industry standards, such as internationalization and accessibility

Material Components are maintained by a core team of Android, iOS, and web engineers and UX designers at Google. We strive to support the best of each platform by:

Supporting older Android versions with graceful degradation

Developing iOS apps that use industry standards like Swift, Objective-C, and storyboards

Integrating seamlessly with popular web frameworks and libraries

With these components, your team can easily develop rich user experiences using Material Design. We'll be continually updating the components to match the latest Material Design guidelines, and we're looking forward to you and your team contributing to the project. To get the latest news and chat with us directly, please check out our GitHub repos, follow us on Twitter (@materialdesign), and visit us at https://material.io/components/.