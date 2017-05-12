Material Components lets you build
easily for Android, iOS, and the web using open-source code for Material Design, a shared set of principles
uniting style, brand, interaction, and motion.
These components are regularly updated by a team of engineers and designers to
follow the latest Material Design guidelines, ensuring well-crafted
implementations that meet development standards such as internationalization and
accessibility support.
Pixel-perfect components for Android, iOS, and the web
Maintained by Google engineers and designers, using the latest APIs and features.
The code on GitHub is available for you to contribute or simply use elements as needed
Also used in Google's products, these components meet industry standards, such as internationalization and accessibility
Material Components are maintained by a core team of Android, iOS, and web
engineers and UX designers at Google. We strive to support the best of each
platform by:
With these components, your team can easily develop rich user experiences using
Material Design. We'll be continually updating the components to match the
latest Material Design guidelines, and we're looking forward to you and your
team contributing to the project. To get the latest news and chat with us
directly, please check out our GitHub repos, follow us on
Twitter (@materialdesign), and
visit us at https://material.io/components/.