The community of women in tech is growing in numbers and influence, which we
witnessed firsthand just last week at Google I/O, Google's biggest developer
conference of the year. Our total attendees were 25% women, thanks in large part
to creating a number of cross-industry partnerships supporting women developer
communities. 25% of the speakers were women as well.
We know working together as a community is key to supporting women in tech. To
that end, we are excited to announce a new collaborative resource. Women
Techmakers is launching a new scholarship for women in tech around the world to
increase their skills through enrolling in an online technical degree - the Women Techmakers Udacity
Scholarship. Women Techmakers, Google's global program for women in
technology, provides visibility, community and resources for women and allies
around the world. Women Techmakers has partnered with Udacity, one of the
world's leading online training platforms, as Udacity's flagship partner for
women in technology to provide this scholarship to women across experience
levels and geographies.
This new scholarship provides the opportunity for women to earn online
certification in Android
Basics , Android
Developer, Front-End
Web Developer and Full-Stack
Developer, all courses co-designed by Google experts, and includes
opportunities for women at multiple skill levels. Benefits include special
access to a community of Googlers and a cross-cohort global online community.
Upon completion of the Nanodegree within one year, scholars will receive
certification from Udacity, a certificate of completion from Women Techmakers, a
resume review by a Googler, and more.
This scholarship is the newest offering in a portfolio of Women Techmakers
programs to support women and allies globally, including Membership for curated,
personalized professional support, our video
series and guides on building inclusive tech hubs, and our Scholars program, which
provides funding and support for university women studying computer science.
Click here to learn more and
apply by June 9th, 2017.