We're back at it again and excited to welcome an inspiring group of startups from all over the world for the 4th class of Launchpad Accelerator.

This time around, startups from Asia and Latin America will be joined by peers from Africa and Europe. In addition to expanding our reach, we’re also expanding our curriculum. We’ll help the startups dig deeper into machine learning and AI, to help them leverage Google’s latest technologies to scale their apps.

Launchpad Accelerator includes intensive mentoring from 20+ Google teams, and expert mentors from top technology companies and VCs in Silicon Valley. Participants receive equity-free support, credits for Google products, and continue to work closely with Google back in their home country during the 6-month program.

Class 4 kicks off July 17th, 2017 at the Google Developers Launchpad Space in San Francisco and will include 2 weeks of all-expense-paid training.

Here's the full list of participating startups (by region):

Africa

Kenya

Twiga Foods Ltd: A tech-enabled sourcing and distribution platform that replaces informal wholesale markets for the millions of small and medium size food and FMCG retailers in Africa's urban markets.

Nigeria

Delivery Science: Mobile forms to help large organizations get field data

Gidi Mobile Limited: gidimo is a mobile learning platform that uses mastery learning & social gamification to deliver personal advancement, in a fun way, and at unprecedented scale

Flutterwave: Flutterwave is building technology and infrastructure for digital commerce across Africa starting with Rave, an app that helps merchants accept mobile money, cards and bank account payments across 4 African countries.

Paystack: We help businesses in Africa accept payments from their customers.

South Africa

JUMO Marketplace: Jumo is the largest scale, lowest cost financial services marketplace for emerging markets

Asia

India

EdGE Networks: HR solutions provider powered by Artificial Intelligence

FastFilmz: The Super App for Super Fans of South Indian movies!

IndiaLends: Credit underwriting and analytics platform for unsecured consumer lending

RailYatri: Intelligent, big data platform that leverages crowd-sourced content to help long distance travelers

RecipeBook: Intelligent solutions in food and retail powered by deep learning computer vision

SigTuple: Smart screening solutions powered by data driven intelligence

Indonesia

Cicil: We allow Indonesian university students to purchase items online, and pay for them in monthly installments without a credit card!

NADIPOS: Restaurant Management Platform helping simplify operations and analytics

SIRCLO: Empowering businesses to sell online

Malaysia

HealthMetrics: Assisting companies managing their employee health benefits efficiently and cost effectively

Philippines

BLOOM: Transforming remittance businesses with blockchain technology

Honesty Apps: A Do-it-yourself mobile application platform for both iOS and Android

Thailand

Piggipo: An application that helps users manage and monitor credit card spending more easily and effectively

QueQ: Helps users manage time more wisely at crowded places

Vietnam

eDoctor: Allows users to consult doctors anytime, anywhere

Europe

Czech Republic

Gamee: A social gaming platform

Spendee: Helps users understand their finances

Hungary

PublishDrive: Intelligent SaaS enabled ebook publishing platform to increase sales globally

Poland

DrOmnibus: Multimedia tools that support special needs education and therapy for children with developmental and behavioral disorders

Latin America

Argentina

Increase: Simplifies and modernizes how merchants and companies understand, control and manage their income.

Brazil

Arquivei: Empowers companies with smart data from fiscal documents fetch & analysis

Contabilizei: Tax reporting and accounting SaaS for small businesses in Brazil

Contratado.ME: The marketplace that puts candidates at the center of their job search

Guiche Virtual: The app for booking bus tickets in Brazil

Chile

ComparaOnline: The best and the most transparent marketplace for financial products in Latin America

Mexico

InstaFit Workouts: Mobile fitness subscription platform for Spanish speakers