We're back at it again and excited to welcome an inspiring group of startups
from all over the world for the 4th class of Launchpad
Accelerator.
This time around, startups from Asia and Latin America will be joined by peers from Africa and Europe. In addition to expanding our reach, we’re also expanding our curriculum. We’ll help the startups dig deeper into machine learning and AI, to help them leverage Google’s latest technologies to scale their apps.
Launchpad Accelerator includes intensive mentoring from 20+ Google teams, and
expert mentors from top technology companies and VCs in Silicon Valley.
Participants receive equity-free support, credits for Google products, and continue to work closely with Google back in their home country
during the 6-month program.
Class 4 kicks off July 17th, 2017 at the Google Developers Launchpad Space in
San Francisco and will include 2 weeks of all-expense-paid training.
Here's the full list of participating startups (by region):