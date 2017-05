Fully assembled Voice Kit.

Everything that comes in the Voice Kit.

Close up of the Voice HAT accessory board.

The Google Assistant SDK developer preview was released last week . It's enabled by default, and brings the Google Assistant to your Voice Kit: including voice control, natural language understanding, Google's smarts, and more.In combination with the rest of the Voice Kit, we think the Google Assistant SDK will provide you many creative opportunities to build fun and engaging projects. Makers have already started experimenting with the SDK - including building a mocktail maker.