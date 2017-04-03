Google and 3rd-party applications on iOS

Mobile browsers on iOS and Android

Web browsers (Chrome, Firefox and other modern browsers)

More visibility with new permission requests for your application

Only non-standard permissions will be presented in the secondary consent screen that the user must approve.





An application that uses the hd parameter to specify the domain name automatically

Changes coming for 3rd-party SSO redirection

The end user who has just signed in with one Google account should select that account as confirmation.

A user who is signed into several Google accounts will be required to choose the appropriate account.