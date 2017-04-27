Posted by Chris Ramsdale, Product Manager
When we first announced the Google Assistant, we talked about helping users get
things done no matter what device they're using. We started with Google Allo,
Google Home and Pixel phones, and expanded the Assistant ecosystem to include
Android Wear and Android phones running Marshmallow and Nougat over the last few
months. We also announced that Android Auto and Android TV will get support
soon.
Today, we're taking another step towards building out that ecosystem by
introducing the developer preview of the Google Assistant SDK
. With
this SDK you can now start building your own hardware prototypes that include
the Google Assistant, like a self-built robot or a voice-enabled smart mirror.
This allows you to interact with the Google Assistant from any platform.
The Google Assistant SDK includes a gRPC
API,
a Python open source client that handles authentication and access to the API,
samples and documentation. The SDK allows you to capture a spoken query, for
example "what's on my calendar", pass that up to the Google Assistant service
and receive an audio response. And while it's ideal for prototyping on Raspberry Pi
devices, it also adds
support for many other platforms.
To get started, visit the Google Assistant SDK website
for developers,
download the SDK, and start building. In addition, Wayne Piekarski
from our Developer
Relations team has a video introducing the Google Assistant SDK, below.
And for some more inspiration, try our samples or check out an example
implementation by Deeplocal, an innovation studio out of Pittsburgh that took
the Google Assistant SDK for a spin and built a fun mocktails mixer. You can
even build one for yourself: go
here
to learn more and read their documentation
on Github. Or check out the video below on how they built their demo from
scratch.
This is a developer preview and we have a number of features in development
including hotword support, companion app integration and more. If you're
interested in building a commercial product with the Google Assistant, we
encourage you to reach out and contact us
.
We've created a new developer community on Google+ at g.co/assistantsdkdev
for developers to
keep up to date and discuss ideas. There is also a stackoverflow
tag
[google-assistant-sdk] for questions, and a mailing
list
to keep up to date on SDK news. We look forward to seeing what you
create with the Google Assistant SDK!