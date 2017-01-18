As a popular, trusted tool over many years, we expect that Crashlytics will
become the main crash reporting offering for Firebase and will augment the work
that we have already done in this area. While Fabric was built on the foundation
of Crashlytics, the Fabric team leveraged its success to launch a broad set of
important tools, including Answers and Fastlane. We'll share further details in
the coming weeks after we close the deal, as we work closely together with the
Fabric team to determine the most efficient ways to further combine our
strengths. During the transition period, Digits, the SMS authentication services, will be maintained by Twitter.
- Fabric and Firebase Joining Forces
Today, we're excited to announce that we've signed an agreement to acquire
Fabric to continue the great work that Twitter put into the platform. Fabric
will join Google's Developer Product Group, working with the Firebase team. Our
missions align closely: help developers build better apps and grow their
business.