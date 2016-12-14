Posted by Wesley Chun (@wescpy), Developer Advocate, G Suite
It's common knowledge that presentations utilize a set of images to impart ideas
to the audience. As a result, one of the best practices for creating great slide
decks is to minimize the overall amount of text. It means that if you
do have text in a presentation, the (few) words you use must have
higher impact and be visually appealing. This is even more true when
the slides are generated by a software application, say using the Google Slides API, rather than
being crafted by hand.
The G Suite team recently launched the first
Slides API, opening up a whole new category of applications. Since then, we've
published several videos to help you realize some of those possibilities,
showing you how to replace text and images in
slides as well as how to generate slides from
spreadsheet data. To round out this trifecta of key API use cases, we're
adding text formatting to the conversation.
Developers manipulate text in Google Slides by sending API requests. Similar to
the Google Sheets API, these
requests come in the form of JSON payloads sent to the API's
batchUpdate() method. Here's the JavaScript for inserting text in
some shape (shapeID) on a slide:
batchUpdate()
shapeID
{
"insertText": {
"objectId": shapeID,
"text": "Hello World!\n"
}
In the video, developers learn that writing text, such as the request
above, is less complex than reading or formatting because both the latter
require developers to know how text on a slide is structured. Notice for writing
that just the copy, and optionally an index, are all that's required. (That
index defaults to zero if not provided.)
Assuming "Hello World!" has been successfully inserted in a shape on a slide, a
request to bold just the "Hello" looks like this:
{
"updateTextStyle": {
"objectId": shapeID,
"style": {
"bold": true
},
"textRange": {
"type": "FIXED_RANGE",
"startIndex": 0,
"endIndex": 5
},
"fields": "bold"
}
requests
SLIDES
deckID)
SLIDES.presentations().batchUpdate(presentationId=deckID,
body=requests).execute()
To better understand text structure & styling in Google Slides, check out the text concepts guide
in the documentation. For a detailed look at the complete code sample
featured in the DevByte, check out the deep dive
post. To see more samples for common API operations, take a look at this page. We hope the
videos and all these developer resources help you create that next great app
that automates producing highly impactful presentations for your users!