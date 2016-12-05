Posted by John Coiner, Software Engineer
Today we are announcing a change to the domain scheme of the Google AMP Cache.
Beginning soon, the Google AMP Cache will serve each site from its own subdomain
of https://cdn.ampproject.org. This change will allow content
served from the Google AMP Cache to be protected by the fundamental security
model of the web: the HTML5
origin.
https://cdn.ampproject.org
No immediate changes are required for most publishers of AMP documents. However,
to benefit from the additional security, it is recommended that all AMP
publishers update their CORS
implementation in preparation for the new Google AMP Cache URL scheme. The
Google AMP Cache will continue to support existing URLs, but those URLs will
eventually redirect to the new URL scheme.
The subdomains created by the Google AMP Cache will be human-readable when
character limits and technical specs allow, and will closely resemble the
publisher's own domain.
When possible, the Google AMP Cache will create each subdomain by first
converting the AMP document domain from IDN (punycode) to UTF-8. Every "-"
(dash) will be replaced with "--"(2 dashes) and every "." (dot) will be replaced
with a "-" (dash). For example, pub.com will map to
pub-com.cdn.ampproject.org. Where technical limitations prevent a
human readable subdomain, a one-way hash will be used instead.
pub.com
pub-com.cdn.ampproject.org
Due to the changes described above, CORS endpoints will begin seeing requests
with new origins. The following updates will be required:
https://[pub-com].cdn.ampproject.org
https://*.ampproject.org
https://ampbyexample-com.cdn.ampproject.org
For platforms that display AMP documents and serve from the Google AMP Cache,
the best way to retrieve Google AMP Cache URLs is to continue using the Google
AMP Cache URL API. The Google AMP Cache URL API will be updated in Q1 2017
to return the new cache URL scheme that includes the subdomain.
You can use an interactive tool to find the Google AMP Cache subdomain generated
for each site over at ampbyexample.com.
Google Search is planning to begin using the new URL scheme as soon as possible
and is monitoring sites' compatibility.
In addition, a developer testing sandbox is available at g.co/ampdemo/cache to help ensure
a smooth transition. After making the updates described above, please use the
sandbox to test accessing your site via Google Search. The sandbox loads AMP
pages using the new domain scheme, so if you spot CORS-related errors in this
configuration, these issues should be addressed to avoid errors when the domain
scheme change is fully rolled out.