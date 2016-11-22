Roy Glasberg, Global Lead, Launchpad Program & Accelerator
After two successful
classes, we're excited to announce the next group of promising startups for
the third class of Launchpad Accelerator. The startups from Brazil, India,
Indonesia, and Mexico will be joined by developers from five additional
countries: Argentina, Colombia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.
The program includes intensive mentoring from Google engineers, product managers
and other expert mentors from top technology companies and VCs in Silicon
Valley. Participants receive equity-free support, credits for Google products,
PR support and work closely with Google for six months in their home country.
Class 3 kicks off early next year (January 30) at Launchpad Space, our
physical space in San Francisco where developers and startups can get free
technical training, one-on-one mentoring and more education geared towards
helping them successfully build their apps & startups.
Here's the full list of participating startups (by country):
If you're interested in applying for future Launchpad Accelerator cohorts, we
encourage you to follow us on the Launchpad Accelerator site to receive
updates. We also expect to add more countries to the program in the future. Stay
tuned!