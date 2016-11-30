Posted by Jocelyn Becker, Senior Program Manager, Android Training
As one of our most popular Udacity courses, the Developing Android Apps
course was recently updated to ensure developers have the resources to build
high quality apps. This course, which has already helped more than half a
million developers learn to build Android apps, has been through the car wash
and come out sparkling clean and updated.
Google and Udacity have worked together to update the course to include the very
latest changes in Android and Android Studio, including how to use the new
Constraint Layout editor, and how to use Firebase Job Dispatcher. Learn best
practices for building Android apps using Android 7.0 (Nougat) while keeping
your apps backwards compatible in older versions, learning at your own pace in
your own time.
You sent us feedback that some of the lessons were a little difficult to get
through, so we've restructured the lessons and added smaller apps for you to
build as you progress through the course. So not only will you build the
Sunshine weather app as a complete, integrated application that spans the entire
course, but you'll also create an app in each lesson to help you learn
individual concepts.
Combined package for Developing Android Apps course and Associate
Android Developer Certification
This updated course teaches the skills that are tested by the Associate Android
Developer certification exam. Udacity is offering a package that combines the
updated Developing Android Apps course with a voucher for the Associate Android
Developer certification exam. If you pass this exam, you will earn the Associate
Android Developer Certification and show that you are competent and skilled in
tasks that an entry-level Android developer typically performs. Enroll in
Udacity's Fast
Track to get prepared and take the Associate Android developer exam at: https://www.udacity.com/course/nd818.