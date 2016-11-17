We're always working to make Google Sign-In a better experience for developers
and end users. Over the last year, we've simplified the user experience by
reducing the default amount of information requested from the user and updated
the branding. Major apps like The Guardian have taken advantage of these updates
and we now see over twice as many people use Google Sign-In with their app.
The more streamlined experience begins with updated sign-in buttons that show
the standard Google logo. We've updated the sign in
button to reflect our new Google logo design. Furthermore, Google Sign-in
now works for all users, not just those with a G+ profile. The consent screen
has been redesigned so that the user sees inline the information that will be
provided to the app (name, email, and profile photo) on Android and the web and
iOS soon, too.
With these improvements in place, we are now announcing the migration from our
Google+ Sign-In product to the new model. Making this change for your app is
simple: just use the latest libraries with default sign-in configuration, or
replace the "https://www.googleapis.com/auth/plus.login" scope with "profile"
and update branding of the Google Sign-in button (your existing users will not
be asked to sign-in again).
For developers who continue to use Google+ Sign-In scopes, expect some changes
in behavior. New users going through the older sign-in flow will no longer be
asked to share social graph data with your app. In the upcoming versions of SDKs
on all platforms, we'll replace the Google+ branded assets with the new Google
branding. So, if your app uses the default button, expect a new look and
improved user experience with Google Sign-In. And after January 2017, calling
our Plus People or Games Players APIs for users who had previously granted you
access may begin returning empty results.
With these changes, we are deprecating the Plus People API. You can read the
deprecation notes here: Android,
Web.
If your app needs social information and more extensive profile data, we have
better alternatives for you. The new contacts-based People API provides a rich set of
users' connections. To enhance the distribution of your app through the social
graphs of your app's userbase, use the recently launched Firebase Invites, a
cross-platform solution for sending personalized email and SMS invitations. On
Android, you may also get rich cloud and device-based Contacts data from the Contacts
Provider.
In addition to these user facing changes, we've also overhauled our
Identity/authentication APIs to simplify implementation on both the client and
server. Please check out our previous blog posts if you missed them: