Posted by Wesley Chun, Developer
Advocate, G Suite
At Google I/O 2016, we gave developers a preview of the Google Slides API. Since then,
the gears have been cranking at full speed, and we've been working with various
early-access partners and developers to showcase what you can do with it. Today,
we're happy to announce that the
Slides API v1 is now generally available and represents the first time that
developers have ever been able to programmatically access Slides!
The Slides API breaks new ground, changing the way that presentations are
created. No longer do they require manual creation by users on their desktops or
mobile devices. Business data on inventory items like retail merchandise,
homes/property, hotels/lodging, restaurants/menus, venues/events, and other
"cataloged" assets can be instantly turned into presentations based on
pre-existing slide templates. Traditionally, the sheer amount of data (and of
course time[!]) that went into creating these slide decks made it unwieldy if
done by hand. Applications leveraging the API can easily generate presentations
like these, customized as desired, and in short order.
Developers use the API by crafting a JSON payload for each request. (We
recommend you batch multiple commands together to send to the API.) You can
think of these as actions one can perform from the Slides user interface but
available programmatically. To give you an idea of how the new API works, here
are what some requests look like for several common operations:
// create new slide (title & body layout)
{
"createSlide": {
"slideLayoutReference": {
"predefinedLayout": "TITLE_AND_BODY"
}
}
},
// insert text into textbox
{
"insertText": {
"objectId": titleID,
"text": "Hello World!"
}
},
// add bullets to text paragraphs
{
"createParagraphBullets": {
"objectId": shapeID,
"textRange": {
"type": "ALL"
}
}
},
// replace text "variables" with image
{
"replaceAllShapesWithImage": {
"imageUrl": imageURL,
"replaceMethod": "CENTER_INSIDE",
"containsText": {
"text": "{{COMPANY_LOGO}}"
}
}
}
If you're interested in seeing what developers have already built using the API,
take a look at our initial set of partner integrations by Conga, Trello,
Lucidchart, Zapier and more, as described in detail in our G Suite blog post.
To help you get started, check out the DevByte above from our new series dedicated to G Suite developers.
In the video, we demonstrate how to take "variables" or placeholders in a
template deck and use the API to generate new decks replacing those proxies with
the desired text or image. Want to dive deeper into its code sample? Check out
this blogpost. If you're not a Python
developer, it'll be your pseudocode as you can use any language
supported by the Google APIs Client
Libraries. Regardless of your development environment, you can use similar
"scaffolding" to generate many presentations with varying content for your
users. Stay tuned for more videos that highlight other Slides API features.
The Slides API is available to projects in your Google Developers console today.
Developers can find out more in the official documentation which
features an API
overview plus Quickstarts, sample code in multiple languages and
environments, to bootstrap your next project. We look forward to seeing all the
amazing slide deck generating applications you build with our first ever API!