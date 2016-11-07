Posted by Paul Kinlan, Chrome Developer Relations
Chrome Dev Summit is
almost here! We'll kick off live from San Francisco at the SFJAZZ Center, at
10:00 AM PT this coming Thursday, Nov 10th. This year's summit will focus on key
themes that matter to you: Progressive, to build high quality web apps;
Performance, to increase user engagement; and What's Next, a look at how the
Chrome team is thinking about the future of the web.
While we're putting the finishing touches on the keynote, sessions, and code
labs, we wanted to provide you with some tips to get ready to experience Chrome
Dev Summit, either in-person or via the livestream.
Navigate the summit with notifications
To get the most out of Chrome Dev Summit, make sure to check out the schedule
and set up notifications
for the sessions you don't want to miss. These will help you plan your schedule
whether you're in person or tuning in via the livestream.
Can't join us in person?
Don't worry, we've got you covered! Here are some ways you can connect with
Chrome Dev Summit in real-time:
We're looking forward to having you with us you for 2 days of web fun, soon!
Don't forget to join the social conversation at #ChromeDevSummit.