Formatting spreadsheets is accomplished by creating a set of request commands in
the form of JSON payloads, and sending them to the API. Here is a sample
JavaScript Object made up of an array of requests (only one this time) to bold
the first row of the default Sheet automatically created for you (whose ID is
0):
{"requests": [
{"repeatCell": {
"range": {
"sheetId": 0,
"startRowIndex": 0,
"endRowIndex": 1
},
"cell": {
"userEnteredFormat": {
"textFormat": {
"bold": true
}
}
},
"fields": "userEnteredFormat.textFormat.bold"
}}
]}
SHEETS.spreadsheets().batchUpdate(spreadsheetId=SHEET_ID,
body=requests).execute()
For more details on the code in the video, check out the deepdive blog post. As you can probably
guess, the key challenge is in constructing the JSON payload to send to API
calls—the common
operations samples can really help you with this. You can also check out our
JavaScript codelab where we guide you
through writing a Node.js app that manages customer orders for a toy company,
featuring the toy orders data we looked at today but in a relational database. While
the resulting equivalent Sheet is featured prominently in today's video, we will
revisit it again in an upcoming episode showing you how to generate slides with
spreadsheet data using the new Google Slides
API, so stay tuned for that!
We hope all these resources help developers enhance their next app using G Suite
