In September, we launched a
new way to search for content in apps on Android phones. With this update,
users were able to find personal content like messages, notes, music and more
across apps like OpenTable, Ticketmaster, Evernote, Glide, Asana, Gmail, and
Google Keep from a single search box. Today, we're inviting all Android
developers to enable this functionality for their apps.
Starting with version 10.0, the Firebase App Indexing API on Android lets apps
add their content to Google's on-device index in the background, and update it
in real-time as users make changes in the app. We've designed the API with three
principles in mind:
There are several predefined data types that make it easy to represent common
things such as messages, notes, and songs, or you can add custom types to
represent additional items. Plus, logging user actions like a user listening to
a specific song provides an important signal to help rank user content across
the Google app.
Indexable note = Indexables.noteDigitalDocumentBuilder()
.setUrl("http://example.net/users/42/lists/23")
.setName("Shopping list")
.setText("steak, pasta, wine")
.setImage("http://example.net/images/shopping.jpg")
.build();
FirebaseAppIndex.getInstance().update(note);
Integrating with Firebase App Indexing helps increase user engagement with your
app, as users can get back to their personal content in an instant with Google
Search. Because that data is indexed directly on the device, this even works
when offline.
To get started, check out our implementation guide
and codelab.