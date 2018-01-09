PageSpeed
Insights provides information about how well a page adheres to a set of best
practices. In the past, these recommendations were presented without the context
of how fast the page performed in the real world, which made it hard to
understand when it was appropriate to apply these optimizations. Today, we're
announcing that PageSpeed Insights will use data from the Chrome
User Experience Report to make better recommendations for developers and the
optimization score has been tuned to be more aligned with the real-world data.
The PSI report now has several different elements:
For more details on these changes, see About PageSpeed
Insights. As always, if you have any questions or feedback, please visit our
forums
and please remember to include the URL that is being evaluated.
No comments :
Post a Comment