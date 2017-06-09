Over the past five years, developers have created hundreds of projects with Blockly,
our open source library for creating block-based coding experiences. These have ranged from education platforms like
Code.org to electronics kits like littleBits and even Android app creation tools
like MIT App Inventor. Last year, we
also announced
our collaboration with the Scratch Team to develop Scratch Blocks—a fork of Blockly
optimized for creating coding apps for kids.
Today, we're finalizing our 1.0 release of Blockly on Android and iOS. These
versions have everything you need to use Blockly natively in your mobile app,
including:
While our 1.0 update today is focused on native mobile, we've also made several
updates to the web project over the past six months. We've made major
improvements to performance and testing, added more structured APIs, and
improved touch support for the mobile web. In addition, we improved Internet
Explorer and Edge support; Blockly is fully supported on IE10+.
We've done a lot of work to ease cross platform development, too! All blocks can
now be defined by JSON, allowing a single set of block definitions to be used
for web, iOS, and Android. Check out the documentation
for more details on all three platforms.
Get started right away with our iOS
Codelab (Android coming soon)! To learn more about Blockly, check out the
above intro video,
visit our developer site,
join our mailing list,
or jump right into the code for web, Android, or iOS.